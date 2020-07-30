Tesla surprisingly lists Model Y Long Range RWD for $48,000

Tesla added the Model Y Long Range RWD to its loan calculator – listing a surprising price of $48,000 for the new version of the electric SUV.

Currently, Tesla only offers the Model Y in two versions: Long Range All-Wheel-Drive and Performance.

When Tesla launched the Model Y back in March of 2019, the company listed 4 different versions of the electric SUV: Standard Range, Long Range, Dual Motor AWD (with a Long Range battery), and Performance (also with a Long Range battery).

However, earlier this month, CEO Elon Musk announced that Tesla was canceling the Standard Range version of the Model Y and instead, it will only add a Long Range Rear-Wheel-Drive version to the lineup.

Now Tesla has added the new version of the car to its finance and leasing calculator showing a price of $48,000:

It’s surprising since Musk hinted that the price would be closer to $45,000 and it’s only $2,000 cheaper than the Model Y Long Range Dual Motor.

However, the version of the vehicle is still not in Tesla’s Model Y online configurator and therefore, it could not be the final price.

Musk said that that the Model Y Long Range RWD will hit the market in “a few months”.

The CEO also said that it will be rated at over 300 miles of range on a single charge.

Electrek’s Take

I know the range is likely going to be higher than the 316 miles of Model Y Dual Motor, but I don’t know if $2,000 is a big enough difference for the performance you lose without the front motor.

Maybe the price listed in the calculator is not accurate – maybe it was pre-price drop.

If the Model Y Long Range RWD price drops $3,000 like the Dual Motor did earlier this month, it would put it at $45,000, which Elon hinted could be the price.

However, it’s weird that Tesla updated the calculator with just the Long Range RWD after Elon said that it would be coming in the next few months.

I guess we are going to have to wait and see.

What do you think? Let us know in the comment section below.

