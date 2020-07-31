Mercedes-Benz teases range of over 400 miles for the EQS electric sedan

Mercedes-Benz is teasing a range of over 400 miles on a single charge for its upcoming EQS electric sedan.

Ever since unveiling the concept Mercedes-Benz EQS, the German automaker has been taunting a market-leading range.

Now as the new electric sedan gets closer to production, Ola Källenius, chairman of Daimler’s board, says that it will feature a range of “over 700 km” on a single charge.

The chairman said at Daimler’s Annual Shareholders’ Meeting:

“Next year, we will enter a new era for Mercedes in terms of electrification: The EQS will set standards. More than 700 kilometers of driving range according to WLTP – that’s how far it can go on one battery charge. With the EQS, the way we think about cars is changing. It is the first fully electric luxury sedan from Mercedes-Benz based on an allelectric architecture. This opens up entirely new possibilities – from the position of the batteries to the car’s design.”

WLTP doesn’t always translate exactly to real-world range and the EPA-rating is always lower, but with a rating of “more than 700 km”, which is 435 miles, it’s likely that the EPA rating would be over 400 miles.

The EQS is reportedly going to be equipped with a 100 kWh battery pack, like Tesla’s Model S, which recently received an EPA rating of 402 miles – though Tesla is known as the market leader when it comes to efficiency and has been able to get the most mileage per kWh of energy capacity in its battery pack.

During the meeting, Källenius also said that the EQS is going to compete with Mercedes-Benz’s own S-Class:

“The EQS plays in the same league as the S-Class in terms of luxury, comfort and safety. But the EQS is also a symbol for Germany’s future viability as an industrial location: The batteries come from our plant in Stuttgart-Untertürkheim. And the car will drive off the assembly line in Factory 56 in Sindelfingen. In this country, people do like to be self-critical. That’s good and important. Because it is always an incentive for innovation an renewal. But despite all the justified complaints about things such as losing mobile signal and driving through potholed roads, there are also many reasons for optimism. The EQS and Factory 56 are two examples of many that demonstrate: The German economy is strong and sustainable and has been in a fundamental transformation process for some time now.”

The production version of the Mercedes-Benz EQS is expected to be unveiled later this year and hit the market next week.

The automaker revealed the first production prototype picture earlier this year.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to Electrek on YouTube for exclusive videos and subscribe to the podcast.