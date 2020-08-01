Ducati seems to be doing everything it can to elbow its way into the electric bicycle market, now unveiling three new designs for folding electric bicycles.

Ducati unveils new folding electric bikes

The newest electric vehicles to join the Ducati family come in the form of a trio of folding e-bikes, each with their own unique designs.

The move comes just one week after Ducati made headlines by unveiling a new urban-oriented electric trekking bicycle.

The Ducati Scrambler urban trekking bike was designed to tackle both urban riding and light trail duty, and the same could likely be said for some of Ducati’s new designs.

The three new models also cover a range of riding possibilities from urban commuting to off-road shenanigans.

The Ducati SCR-E

The Ducati SCR-E folding e-bike

First up, Ducati introduced a new folding fat-tire bike that leverages the company’s Scrambler brand.

It features a suspension fork and large 20″x4″ fat tires, offering the ability to hit trails and sand, in addition to plain old urban riding.

It also has built-in LED lighting (with the tail light integrated into the seat post, nice!).

The SCR-E also appears to have an option for a rear rack.

Despite the fat tires, the folding feature of the bike hints at its utility and transport-optimized design, allowing the Ducati SCR-E to be folded to fit in a trunk of a car.

The bike’s 375 Wh battery is hidden in the aluminum frame and Ducati claims that it is sufficient for 70 km (43 miles) of range, though we don’t know what the top speed of the bike will be. We also don’t have pricing info yet, but we don’t expect it to be cheap.

Ducati SCR-E Sport full-suspension folding e-bike

For those looking to get a bit more intense with their riding, the Ducati SCR-E Sport adds rear suspension to the front suspension of the Ducati SCR-E.

It also swaps on road-oriented tires and replaces the spoked wheels with casted units.

The larger 470 Wh battery is apparently sufficient for 80 km (50 miles) of range.

Ducati Urban-E electric folding bike

Lastly, the nicest looking bike in the lineup comes in the form of an urban folding e-bike aptly named the Ducati Urban-E.

The slick-looking design arrives courtesy of Ducati’s Centro Stile Ducati design branch. The difference in attention to detail is obvious in the bike’s integrated split headlight, rear fender design and the narrow sweeping frame tubes.

That red bump apparently helps house part of the 375 Wh battery hidden in the frame tube (though seemingly large enough that it can’t be completely concealed).

All three bikes look to sport commuter-ready components including multi-speed transmissions, hydraulic disc brakes and built-in mudguards.

Hopefully Ducati decides to grace us with more tech specs and pricing info soon. If so, we’ll be back to update. Though I’d trade that for the electric motorcycle that Ducati promised us and has yet to deliver.

Until then, let’s appreciate the huge push Ducati has made into the e-bike space, releasing over half a dozen e-bikes in the past couple years.

Sounds like Harley-Davidson isn’t the only motorcycle manufacturer with a keen eye on the rapidly ballooning electric bicycle market.

