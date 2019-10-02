Porsche increases Taycan production capacity after seeing high demand

Porsche announced that it is increasing the production capacity of the Taycan, its first all-electric car, after seeing high demand for the electric sports car.

The German automaker announced today:

“The company increases production in Zuffenhausen for the first purely electrically powered sports car. This is Porsche’s response to the great worldwide demand for the electric sports car, which celebrated its world premiere at the beginning of September.”

Officially, Porsche says that “more than 20,000 prospective buyers” signed up in a “Depositor programme”, but an executive said that 30,000 signed up to get a Taycan.

Porsche has been talking about increasing its production capacity for a while, but now confirmed it without announcing a new production capacity:

“Taycan’s original production capacity was 20,000 units. This continues to be the requirement for the first year of production. By increasing its workforce by the end of the second quarter of 2020, Porsche is providing itself with the necessary flexibility to be able to produce more units if necessary.”

The automaker confirmed that it is adding another 500 jobs at its factory and headquarters in Stuttgart-Zuffenhausen for the Taycan.

It now brings the total new jobs to produce the Taycan to 2,000.

Andreas Haffner, Member of the Executive Board for Human Resources and Social Affairs at Porsche, commented:

“With the Taycan, we are showing that e-mobility is by no means a job killer. Rather, we are underlining its future viability, especially in the sports car segment. In addition, more than 32,000 applications show how great the interest is in shaping the future of the sports car together with us.”

Porsche unveiled the higher-end versions of the Taycan last month after a long development program.

As the first all-electric car from the iconic sports carmaker, the Taycan was mostly well-received though its price is seen as high by many people.

Most people placed their reservations before Porsche confirmed the price.

Less expensive versions of the Taycan are expected to be released next year.

