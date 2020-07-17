Podcast: cheaper Tesla Model Y, Tesla Terafactory Austin, Nissan Ariya, and more

This week on the Electrek Podcast, we discuss the most popular news in the world of sustainable transport and energy, including a cheaper Tesla Model Y, Tesla Terafactory Austin news, the new Nissan Ariya, and more.
Sponsored by Bluetti: Order the new Bluetti AC200 2000W/1700Wh power station for a special pre-order price.
The Electrek Podcast is me, Fred Lambert, editor-in-chief of Electrek, and Seth Weintraub, founder and publisher of Electrek and the 9to5 network, discussing all our top stories of the week while taking questions from our readers and highlighting the most insightful comments on the site.
The show is back live every Friday at 4 p.m. ET on Electrek’s YouTube channel. As a reminder we’ll have an accompanying post, like this one, on the site with an embedded link to the live stream. Head to the YouTube channel to get your questions and comments in.
After the show ends at around 5 p.m. ET, the video will be archived on YouTube and the audio on all your favorite podcast apps through our RSS feed: https://electrek.co/podcastRSS. Grab the quick link to Apple Podcasts here.
We now have a Patreon if you want to help us to avoid more ads and invest more in our content. We have some awesome gifts for our Patreons, and more coming.
Here are a few of the articles that we will discuss during the podcast today:
- Tesla reduces Model Y prices, now starts below $50,000
- Tesla cancels cheapest Model Y, Elon Musk says range would be too low
- Tesla former VP of quality explains why 1st batch of Teslas might not be ones to get
- Tesla ships Model Y to New Zealand — likely for winter testing
- Tesla Terafactory Austin: County approves tax incentive for Cybertruck factory
- Tesla launches update with ridiculously small change showing commitment to efficiency
- Tesla is planning Fremont factory shutdown for upgrades, opening new assembly line
- Tesla sees spike in COVID-19 ‘exposure,’ data leak shows over 130 cases and more ‘affected’
- Tesla says fewer than 10 employees contracted COVID-19 at work in rosy employee email
- Elon Musk releases stunning render of Tesla Gigafactory Berlin when completed
- Panasonic denies ’13 million battery cell per day’ production at Tesla Gigafactory Nevada
- Nissan unveils 300-mile Ariya electric SUV with liquid-cooled battery, 130kW CCS charging, starts at $40k
- BMW unveils electric iX3 SUV, with big claims about more power, range, and space
- Fisker changes strategy, plans to use VW’s MEB platform for $30,000 electric SUV
Here’s the live stream for today’s episode starting at 4 p.m. ET (or the video after 5 p.m. ET):
FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.
Subscribe to Electrek on YouTube for exclusive videos and subscribe to the podcast.