Quick Charge Podcast: July 16, 2020

- Tesla Model 3 retains almost 90% of its value over 3 years, study shows
- Tesla CEO Elon Musk’s Twitter account gets hacked as part of massive crypto scam
- Tesla Gigafactory Nevada now produces 13 million battery cells per day
- Tesla (TSLA): sales unsurprisingly nearly halved in California in Q2
- Tesla is looking for new locations ‘immediately available’ to expand service
- Tesla says fewer than 10 employees contracted COVID-19 at work in rosy employee email
- EGEB: Portugal kills coal two years ahead of schedule
- Why Trump’s rollback of the US’ most vital environmental law is bad for all of us
- Dustoff electric motorcycle set to become affordable, multi-purpose platform
