Tesla is looking for new locations ‘immediately available’ to expand service

Tesla is looking for new locations in order to expand its service capacity in several markets, including Bay Area, Atlanta, Puerto Rico and more.

Last year, Tesla has made several statements about expanding service after CEO Elon Musk admitted a “foolish oversight” of Tesla’s service coverage and plans to open many more service centers around the world.

The growth has been relatively slow with Tesla opening only 21 new locations worldwide between October 2019 and March 2020.

As of the last report, Tesla stores and service centers were growing at 15% year-over-year versus 40% for global deliveries.

Tesla Automotive President Jerome Guillen took to LinkedIn to seek “immediately available” spaces in at least 6 markets to open new service centers:

“Tesla continues to grow its service presence. Some exciting openings coming up in the coming weeks. Still looking for suitable spaces in Los Gatos/Campbell (CA), South Atlanta, Glendale/NW Phoenix (AZ), Naples (FL), and Puerto Rico. If you know some space immediately available, please contact me.”

Musk previously noted that he believes the service centers are one of Tesla’s biggest assets to drive demand.

People feel more comfortable buying cars if they have a Tesla service center within a reasonable distance, and therefore, the CEO says that expanding service centers and the Supercharger network is going to help Tesla reach more customers.

Some markets also need more service capacity in order to support their growing customer base.

In the past, especially following the launch of Model 3, some owners were experiencing weeks of wait time to get service appointments.

The automaker is not only expanding its service center locations in order to address this issue but Tesla is also expanding its fleet of mobile service vehicles and technicians.

As of March 2020, Tesla had 756 mobile service vehicles, which can perform the most common service tasks on the go – helping with the local service center’s workload.

With the pandemic, the automaker started offering ‘no-touch’ service by remotely unlocking cars for the mobile technicians.

