Quick Charge Podcast: July 15, 2020

Listen to a recap of the top stories of the day from Electrek. Quick Charge is available now on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, TuneIn and our RSS feed for Overcast and other podcast players.
New episodes of Quick Charge are recorded Monday through Thursday and again on Saturday. Subscribe to our podcast in Apple Podcast or your favorite podcast player to guarantee new episodes are delivered as soon as they’re available.
Stories we discuss in this episode (with links):
- Tesla is planning Fremont factory shutdown for upgrades, opening new assembly line
- Elon Musk releases stunning render of Tesla Gigafactory Berlin when completed
- Tesla Terafactory Austin: County approves tax incentive for Cybertruck factory
- Tesla shares stories of customers ‘printing money’ with solar power
- Tesla ships Model Y to New Zealand — likely for winter testing
- Audi e-tron Sportback electric SUV arrives at dealerships starting at ~$70,000
- Nissan unveils 300-mile Ariya electric SUV with liquid-cooled battery, 130kW CCS charging, starts at $40k
- EGEB: South Korea’s $95B ‘New Deal’ is anchored in EV investment
- Job creation is at the heart of Joe Biden’s green energy plan
- Taiga unveils cheaper versions of its electric watercraft
Follow Mikey:
Listen & Subscribe:
Share your thoughts!
Drop us a line at tips@electrek.co. You can also rate us in Apple Podcasts or recommend us in Overcast to help more people discover the show!
FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.
Subscribe to Electrek on YouTube for exclusive videos and subscribe to the podcast.