Audi e-tron Sportback electric SUV arrives at dealerships starting at ~$70,000

The Audi e-tron Sportback electric SUV is finally at dealerships in the US and it starts ~$70,000 after incentives.

If you are familiar with the Audi e-tron, the Audi e-tron Sportback is going to look extremely familiar.

It’s the same electric SUV but with a sportier back.

However, this small difference results in an important aerodynamic performance improvement, which in turn results in more range.

The drag coefficient of the SUV goes from 0.28 for the e-tron to 0.25 for the Sportback version.

It might not sound like much, but that’s a massive difference and it results in an EPA range of 218 miles on a single charge for the electric SUV.

The Sportback gets that range on the same 95 kWh battery pack as the e-tron.

Therefore, with this simple design change, the Audi e-tron Sportback becomes more efficient, which was our main gripe with the original e-tron.

Better efficiency also means faster charging.

The charge rate is the same, but if every kWh gets you further, you are technically getting more miles per minute of charging.

Audi describes e-tron Sportback charging like this:

10 minutes of charging will add 58 miles

30 minutes of charging will add 174 miles

The German automaker announced today that dealerships will start receiving the new SUV by the end of the month.

Here are the prices and options:

Premium Plus Prestige Edition One $77,400 $83,400 $88,495 Audi adaptive cruise assist

Top view camera system with Virtual 360 view

Bang & Olufsen® 3D Premium Sound System

Matrix-design LED headlights with animation

Heated and ventilated twelve-way power front seats (Premium Plus +)

Head-up display with navigation information

Dual charge ports

Individual contour front seats including massage functions

Full Leather package (includes dashboard, door armrests and center console)

Air quality system (ionizer and aromatization) (Prestige +)

21” 10-spoke black bi-color wheels with Dynamic Orange brake calipers

Plasma Blue metallic exterior paint finish

S line® exterior appearance

Monaco Blue leather interior

Those prices are before incentives. Audi buyers still have access to the full $7,500 tax credit in the US, which could make the vehicle popular.

You can check with your local Audi dealer for e-tron inventory and inquiries about the deal.

