Quick Charge Podcast: June 29, 2020

- Elon Musk says Tesla could break even in Q2 despite global pandemic
- Tesla could surprise with near-record deliveries in Q2 despite pandemic
- Tesla enters Europe energy market with its Autobidder platform
- Tesla announces Model 3 Performance range increase in China
- Tesla spotted testing prototype with new array of sensors
- Tesla launches aftermarket Model 3 spoiler for $800
- Tesla Model S turns 8 years old — changing the entire industry over that time
- Porsche Taycan RWD makes China debut w/489km of NEDC range, uncertain if coming to US market
- India’s $18,000 Tata Nexon EV points to global EV affordability
- Nikola is taking $5,000 deposits for pickup truck renders made due to Tesla Cybertruck
- EGEB: The US’ No. 2 natural gas producer files for bankruptcy
- Air pollution causes premature death — definitive new Harvard study
- Juiced Scorpion electric bike review: An affordable electric moped with style
