Tesla launches aftermarket Model 3 spoiler for $800

Tesla has launched an aftermarket Model 3 spoiler for $800 – now all Model 3 vehicles can improve drag and stability and not just Model 3 Performance vehicles.
When Tesla started selling the Model 3 Performance, it charged $5,000 for Performance Upgrades Package on top of the $10,000 higher price for faster acceleration.
The package included several important features:
Tesla writes about the product on its shop website:
“Improve high-speed stability by adding the carbon fiber spoiler to your trunk lid. Made from lightweight, cross-woven carbon fiber with a matte epoxy finish.”
The Model 3 spoiler not only improves stability, but it also improves drag according to an aerodynamic study from Unplugged Performance, who developed their own Model 3 spoiler optimized for efficiency improvement.
Electrek’s Take
It’s kind of cool that any Model 3 can now get a spoiler and not just Performance Model 3 vehicles.
As part of the Performance package, it was already expensive, but I think it still is as a standalone upgrade even after installation, which is really just gluing it to the trunk.
At that price, I’d probably go with Unplugged’s own spoiler, which is cheaper by $100 and it has been optimized for efficiency after they scanned the Model 3 and did some pretty advanced aerodynamic simulations.
