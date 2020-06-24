Quick Charge Podcast: June 24, 2020

Listen to a recap of the top stories of the day from Electrek. Quick Charge is available now on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, TuneIn and our RSS feed for Overcast and other podcast players.
- Tesla ranks lowest on J.D. Power 2020 quality study, 250 problems per 100 cars
- Tesla is under investigation by NHTSA for its MCU-touchscreen eMMC failure
- Tesla increases Model S and X Supercharging rate to 225 kW
- Watch Tesla’s presentation on the Austin factory project
- VW delivers 150 ID.3 electric cars to employees for stress test
- Electrify America completes its first EV fast-charging cross-country route
- EGEB: How do Democrats and Republicans differ on green energy?
- Amazon Announces $2 Billion Climate Pledge Fund to invest in green energy
- 3 diverse cleantech entrepreneurs: ‘Will you value other experiences?’
- Sondors’ powerful new Bafang Ultra mid-drive e-bikes w/ 1kWh battery start at $1,999
