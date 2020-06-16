Quick Charge Podcast: June 16, 2020

Listen to a recap of the top stories of the day from Electrek. Quick Charge is available now on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, TuneIn and our RSS feed for Overcast and other podcast players.
New episodes of Quick Charge are recorded Monday through Thursday and again on Saturday. Subscribe to our podcast in Apple Podcast or your favorite podcast player to guarantee new episodes are delivered as soon as they’re available.
Stories we discuss in this episode (with links):
- Tesla secures new cobalt deal as it phases out the controversial mineral
- Tesla has some major Model Y quality issues
- Elon Musk denies plan for Tesla Model 3 with 100kWh battery but there’s still something there
- Tesla Model Y Performance achieves supercar time on racetrack
- Tesla upgrades Model S with 402-mile range
- Tesla is taking design submissions for its Chinese-made small electric car
- Tesla is closing in on incentive package for factory in Austin
- Mini plans new small crossover EV, built in China and exported to US about 2022
- GM CEO: Electric vehicles will help us sell more cars on the coasts
- Waydoo Flyer 25 mph electric hydrofoil surfboard launched at unprecedented price
- EGEB: UK will get ‘green’ license plates for EVs in the fall
- CEO of world’s largest offshore wind developer resigns
- Triumph Motorcycles surprises with launch of its first electric bike.
- Rumble Motors prepares to assemble electric motorcycles in California
