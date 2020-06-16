Tesla Model Y Performance achieves supercar time on racetrack

- Jun. 16th 2020 5:30 am ET

A Tesla Model Y Performance with some modifications from Unplugged Performance achieved supercar-like time on the Buttonwillow racetrack.

Tesla Performance vehicles have outperformed not only gasoline cars in the same segments but they have also been competitive with supercars despite their family vehicle form-factor.

Model Y is no exception.

The electric SUV has been touted for its functionality as a small SUV/crossover but the Performance version is no slouch either with a 0-60 mph acceleration in 3.5 seconds.

Tesla tuner Unplugged Performance is even moving forward with its usual performance upgrades on the electric SUV.

They took their Model Y prototype to the Buttonwillow racetrack to test their latest mods and achieved some impressive results with the electric vehicle:

Unplugged Performance listed all the upgrades made to their Model Y:

  • Prototype Unplugged Performance coilovers Prototype
  • Unplugged Performance sway bars
  • Unplugged Performance rear adjustable camber arms
  • Unplugged Performance 6 piston carbon ceramic big brake kit
  • Unplugged Performance rear brake pads
  • Unplugged Performance forged UP-03 19×10.5 race spec wheels with 305/30ZR19 Nitto NT01 tires 

With a lap time of 2:01.9, the electric SUV is competitive with supercars and sports cars:

This Unplugged Performance tuned Tesla Model Y just set a blazing fast lap time of 2:01.9 on prototype suspension and brake upgrades. In context the UP tuned Model Y is faster around Buttonwillow than the fastest registered lap time of the Porsche 997 911 Turbo and within half a second of the 997 GT3 track tuned car.”

But I bet you can’t sleep comfortably in those sports cars as you can in Model Y.

That’s exactly what Ben Schaffer, CEO of Unplugged Performance, did the day before testing the Model Y Performance on the track.

He shared this picture with Electrek:

These small rollable mattresses have become popular with Tesla owners who are using their electric cars for camping and it also fits in Model Y.

