Elon Musk denies plan for Tesla Model 3 with 100kWh battery but there’s still something there

Elon Musk has now denied Tesla is planning a Tesla Model 3 with 100kWh battery pack following a leak, but there’s still something to the leak.

Yesterday, we reported on a leaked factory mode in a Model 3 showing a 100kWh battery pack.

It is the second time that information about a Tesla Model 3 with 100kWh battery pack, which would enable over 400 miles of range, has leaked.

Now CEO Elon Musk has come out to shut down the rumors via Twitter:

No larger pack Model 3 is in development.

While this kills the idea that Tesla is going to release a 100kWh battery pack for Model 3, it doesn’t deny the leak.

Electrek’s Take

The leaks still prove that Tesla had been using Model 3 vehicles with 100kWh battery packs.

As we reported yesterday, if Tesla doesn’t bring it to market, our other theory is that these Model 3 with 100kWh packs might be test mules for Tesla’s new battery cells/packs.

Now that Elon says that Tesla is not bringing a Model 3 battery pack larger than the current ~75 kWh, it seems likely that those are indeed test mules.

Tesla is currently working on its new battery technology under the project Roadrunner exclusively revealed by Electrek.

The goal is for Tesla to produce its own battery cells in large volumes and at a lower cost with better longevity and energy density.

It’s likely that Tesla is testing those battery cells in a new battery pack built for Model 3 — resulting in those leaked configurations at 100kWh.

Now why wouldn’t they plan to bring that battery pack to market? I think the batteries will eventually make their way to Model 3, but it’s not what Tesla is working on now — hence Elon’s comment.

They are probably stress testing the cells in Model 3s.

I believe the new Roadrunner cells are going to make their way into other Tesla vehicle programs first.

