Quick Charge Podcast: June 1, 2020

Listen to a recap of the top stories of the day from Electrek. Quick Charge is available now on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, TuneIn and our RSS feed for Overcast and other podcast players.
New episodes of Quick Charge are recorded Monday through Thursday and again on Saturday. Subscribe to our podcast in Apple Podcast or your favorite podcast player to guarantee new episodes are delivered as soon as they’re available.
Stories we discuss in this episode (with links):
- Tesla breaks ground on foundation at Gigafactory Berlin, brings in heavy machinery
- Tesla launches ‘Model 3 All Weather Protection Kit’ to help with paint issues
- Video of Tesla Model 3 crashing into a truck on Autopilot goes viral
- Tesla drastically accelerates Model Y delivery timeline — What is happening?
- Jaguar dealers are offering whopping $20,000 discounts on the I-Pace EV
- Israeli start-up wants to electrify roads that charge your car while driving
- YuJet begins sales for 24 mph electric surfboard with jet propulsion
- EGEB: Chinese solar manufacturers slash prices due to coronavirus slump
- More than 200 companies call for a green recovery in the UK
- Indian EV group Ola acquires high-tech Dutch electric scooter company Etergo
- Ecotric 500W fat tire e-bike review: The best $850 I ever spent on an e-bike
Follow Mikey:
Listen & Subscribe:
Share your thoughts!
Drop us a line at tips@electrek.co. You can also rate us in Apple Podcasts or recommend us in Overcast to help more people discover the show!
FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.
Subscribe to Electrek on YouTube for exclusive videos and subscribe to the podcast.