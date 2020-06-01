Jaguar dealers are offering whopping $20,000 discounts on the I-Pace EV

The official starting price for the 394-horsepower, all-electric luxury Jaguar I-Pace is just under $70,000. But dealers across the country are offering eye-popping deals on 2019 I-Pace models still on the lot according to Electrek’s Best EV deals price survey.

A dealership in North Miami, Florida, is dropping $20,000 from the price of an I-Pace that initially listed for $73,745. At $53k and change, any version of a new I-Pace is a remarkable deal.

The most significant discount comes from Jaguar of White Plains, NY, which reduced the price by $21,569 for an I-Pace that listed for $88,001. There are similar $20,000 discounts in Oklahoma City and Seattle.

Taylor Hoel, a Jaguar spokesperson, confirmed that some retailers are offering “amazing deals.” In an email to Electrek, he wrote:

As an industry and as a brand, sales have slowed down over the last few months as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic. Nationally on I-PACE, we are promoting 0% APR for up to 72 months, and a finance payment deferral program which allows new finance customers to defer their first payment for 90 days.

When the I-Pace arrived on the scene nearly two years ago, it showed great promise. The twin-motor, all-wheel-drive I-Pace provides an estimated 234 miles of range. Perhaps the 90-kWh EV could have been more efficient. But it has a ton of capability.

The electric Jag can sprint from zero to 60 mph in just over four seconds. It delivers up to 512 pound-feet of torque. And the I-Pace borrows tech from Land Rover that enables it to handle rugged terrain, even wading through shallow creeks. I’ve driven it a few times and love the way it handles.

Tesla is more efficient, charges faster, and offers its Supercharger network. But with the deep discounts in play, luxury EV shoppers should at least take a look at the I-Pace and perhaps give it a test spin.

Beauty is subjective. But I like the power-wagon style of the I-Pace. There are small overhangs that push the vehicle’s big wheels to the corners. The vehicle looks muscular and taut. Wayne Burgess, the designer, told me that it was inspired by the 2010 C-X75 supercar concept, Jaguar’s 1960s XJ racers, and even a little bit of the NASA moon buggy.

The Jaguar I-Pace won a ton of design awards and managed to rack up a modest 18,000 sales worldwide last year. But the company only sold a couple thousand in the US in 2019. Despite its promise to be a legit alternative to Tesla, that hasn’t materialized. It didn’t help that Jaguar faced a shortage of batteries.

While the current killer deals are on 2019 models, dealerships from Atlanta to Sacramento are also offering discounts of $10,000 or more on 2020 models. That drops the price of the I-Pace, depending on the trim package, as low as $70,000.

Lease deals are also compelling. Jaguar of Tampa is offering $499-a-month leases with a zero down payment. The Tampa dealership also has a very slightly used customized blue-and-white, two-tone model with about 2,500 miles on the odometer. It was offered for $65,500 two months ago. Now the price has been dropped to $47,171.

Maybe what was holding back the I-Pace was its price – you know, for what it is and how much range it offers. But for at least for a brief period, right now, that’s being corrected with incredible deals. See what your local Jag dealer is offering for an I-Pace electric crossover.

