Tesla launches ‘Model 3 All Weather Protection Kit’ to help with paint issues

Tesla is launching its new ‘Model 3 All Weather Protection Kit’ to help owners who have been seeing faster paint deterioration.

In places with tough winters where they use salt and sand on the road, some Model 3 owners have reported surprisingly fast paint degradation at the bottom of their cars and behind the wheels – like pictured above.

Like with other cars, Tesla Model 3 owners turned to aftermarket products like Xpel paint protection film and even mud flaps.

We reported last year that Tesla sent a memo to its staff in Canada to inform them that they planned to offer mud flaps for free to new and existing Model 3 owners in most of Canada as part of a new “All-Weather Protection Kit.”

The same scheme was also put in place in other markets with cold weather, but now Tesla is also making its ‘Model 3 All Weather Protection Kit‘ available for sale on its website:

“Protect your Model 3 from snow, salt, sand and small debris with the All-Weather Protection Kit. Avoid corrosion around the wheels and protect your paint from stone chips and driving conditions that can accelerate wear and tear.”

The automaker changed things up with two options.

Tesla is now offering a choice between the Mud Flap and Splash Guard Kit and a Paint Protection Film Kit:

They cost $50 each and they come equipped with the following items:

Includes two sizes of front mud flaps and installation hardware

Includes protective film for rear fenders and squeegee

Tesla has released instructions on how to install the mud flaps on its website as service centers are not expected to perform the installation.

Electrek’s Take

Accelerated paint deterioration is apparently becoming a real problem for Model 3 owners in several markets.

My Model 3 started doing it at about 12,000 km, which is fairly early, but the impact is mild and I’ve heard from other owners having bigger problems with it even earlier.

The good news is that it looks like the mud flaps are fixing the issue.

