Tesla launches ‘Model 3 All Weather Protection Kit’ to help with paint issues

- Jun. 1st 2020 11:59 am ET

0

Tesla is launching its new ‘Model 3 All Weather Protection Kit’ to help owners who have been seeing faster paint deterioration.

In places with tough winters where they use salt and sand on the road, some Model 3 owners have reported surprisingly fast paint degradation at the bottom of their cars and behind the wheels – like pictured above.

Like with other cars, Tesla Model 3 owners turned to aftermarket products like Xpel paint protection film and even mud flaps.

We reported last year that Tesla sent a memo to its staff in Canada to inform them that they planned to offer mud flaps for free to new and existing Model 3 owners in most of Canada as part of a new “All-Weather Protection Kit.”

The same scheme was also put in place in other markets with cold weather, but now Tesla is also making its ‘Model 3 All Weather Protection Kit‘ available for sale on its website:

“Protect your Model 3 from snow, salt, sand and small debris with the All-Weather Protection Kit. Avoid corrosion around the wheels and protect your paint from stone chips and driving conditions that can accelerate wear and tear.”

The automaker changed things up with two options.

Tesla is now offering a choice between the Mud Flap and Splash Guard Kit and a Paint Protection Film Kit:

They cost $50 each and they come equipped with the following items:

  • Includes two sizes of front mud flaps and installation hardware
  • Includes protective film for rear fenders and squeegee

Tesla has released instructions on how to install the mud flaps on its website as service centers are not expected to perform the installation.

Electrek’s Take

Accelerated paint deterioration is apparently becoming a real problem for Model 3 owners in several markets.

My Model 3 started doing it at about 12,000 km, which is fairly early, but the impact is mild and I’ve heard from other owners having bigger problems with it even earlier.

The good news is that it looks like the mud flaps are fixing the issue.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to Electrek on YouTube for exclusive videos and subscribe to the podcast.

You’re reading Electrek— experts who break news about Tesla, electric vehicles, and green energy, day after day. Be sure to check out our homepage for all the latest news, and follow Electrek on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn to stay in the loop. Don’t know where to start? Check out our YouTube channel for the latest reviews.

Guides

Tesla Model 3

Tesla Model 3

The Tesla Model 3 is the first vehicle built on Tesla's third-generation platform. It aims to reduce the entry price for electric vehicles while not making any compromise on range and performance. The Model 3 starts at $35,000 in the US and deliveries to employees and company insiders began in mid 2017 - customer deliveries begin in late 2017.

About the Author

Fred Lambert's favorite gear

Zalkon Green Stock Ideas

Zalkon Green Stock Ideas

Get interesting investment ideas by Fred Lambert
Tesla Referral Code

Tesla Referral Code

Get 1,000 miles of free Supercharger when order a new Model 3, Model S, or Model X