Quick Charge Podcast: May 18, 2020

Listen to a recap of the top stories of the day from Electrek. Quick Charge is available now on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, TuneIn and our RSS feed for Overcast and other podcast players.
New episodes of Quick Charge are recorded Monday through Thursday and again on Saturday. Subscribe to our podcast in Apple Podcast or your favorite podcast player to guarantee new episodes are delivered as soon as they’re available.
Stories we discuss in this episode (with links):
- Tesla (TSLA) rises on officially being allowed to restart production
- Tesla updates Model Y and Model 3 delivery timeline after production restart
- Tesla and Panasonic are making money at Gigafactory 1, in talks to expand battery production
- You can win a Tesla Model Y electric SUV for a good cause.
- Mercedes-Benz introduces EV insurance coverage to include charging stations
- Dyson unveils its $500 million electric car that was cancelled
- Volkswagen confirms plans for R-badged high-performance electric cars
- Not ready until 2025? LOL, here are 10 EVs that smoke Ferrari now
- EGEB: GM to power Tennessee manufacturing plant entirely with solar
- New Jersey’s largest solar farm has been completed
- 125 km/h RGNT electric motorcycle begins taking pre-orders in Europe
- Volvo-owned Polestar partners with CAKE’s Swedish electric motorcycles.
- Fiido L2 folding electric bike review: A LONG range 2-seater moped for $739
- Say goodbye, GM kills off its short-lived electric bicycle
Follow Mikey:
Listen & Subscribe:
Share your thoughts!
Drop us a line at tips@electrek.co. You can also rate us in Apple Podcasts or recommend us in Overcast to help more people discover the show!
FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.
Subscribe to Electrek on YouTube for exclusive videos and subscribe to the podcast.