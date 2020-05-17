You can win a Tesla Model Y electric SUV for a good cause

It can be hard to get a Tesla Model Y electric SUV these days with the automaker just now starting production, but you could win one in a new sweepstake for a good cause.

As we reported yesterday, Tesla has restarted production at Fremont factory after over a month of being shut down and it’s not starting to update its Model 3 and Model Y delivery timelines.

The shutdown happened just after Tesla started to deliver the Model Y and early reservation holders who have been waiting a year for the vehicle had to wait a little longer.

A lot of people who had reservations are also now on the fence about buying a new luxury vehicle during this difficult economic situation caused by the pandemic.

Now Omaze is offering the chance to win your very own Tesla Model Y while giving to a good cause.

They have partnered with Big Green, a non-profit founded by Kimbal Musk, Elon’s brother, to build gardens in schools for kids to learn about real food, to offer a Model Y in a sweepstake.

The benefits of the sweepstake are going to the non-profit:

“Big Green builds a healthier future for kids through gardening and food literacy programs. The kids and communities that Big Green serves already suffer from inequities in education, health, and fresh food availability—and COVID-19 has the potential to set these kids back even further. Big Green is stepping up with the resources that communities need in these challenging times. Funds raised can provide families with at-home lessons, activities, gardening, food access resources, teachers with remote trainings and curriculum, and communities with access to real food. The more children who have real food and quality education, the healthier and more resilient our communities will be.”

Based on the specs they are listing in the sweepstake, it sounds like they are offering a Tesla Model Y Performance no less:

Maximum Seating: 5 seats

Transmission: Automatic

Engine: Dual Motor

Drivetrain: AWD

Exterior Color: Red and Satin Black Chrome

Charge Range: 315 miles

Top Speed: 145 mph

Maximum Horsepower: 456 HP

Maximum Torque: 471 lb-ft

Acceleration: 0-60 mph in 3.5 seconds

MSRP: $70,000

Special features: Full Self-Driving Capability, 360-degree cameras

You can enter the sweepstake here to win the Tesla Model Y for as low as $15 for 100 entries.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to Electrek on YouTube for exclusive videos and subscribe to the podcast.