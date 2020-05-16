Tesla updates Model Y and Model 3 delivery timeline after production restart

Tesla has updated Model Y and Model 3 delivery timelines after restarting production at Fremont factory.

Right after starting production of its new electric SUV, Tesla had to shut down its factory due to the pandemic.

Just over a month and a half later, Tesla is slowly restarting production at Fremont factory – albeit in some controversy.

It will take a while for Tesla to get production back to its capacity prior to the shutdown and they also need their supply chain to be able to support their vehicle production.

However, we received reports that the factory is already producing a few hundred vehicles per day.

With new production finally starting to come out of the plant, Tesla has started updating its delivery timeline for Model Y and Model 3.

The automaker is now listing 5 to 7 weeks delivery time for new Model 3 orders in the US:

Prior to the factory shutdown, Tesla was listing 4 to 8 weeks for new Model 3 deliveries in the US.

As for the Model Y, new buyers of the electric SUV are going to have to wait a little longer before getting the vehicle.

Tesla updated the Model Y delivery timeline with a new 8 to 12 weeks lead time:

Electrek’s Take

It’s important to note that Tesla’s delivery timelines change periodically depending on if the automaker is producing a batch for a specific market.

But in this case, I think Tesla will have to try to deliver its vehicles wherever it can as fast as it can.

The automaker already lost almost two months out of three in the quarter.

These new order timelines would indicate that Tesla already has the orders in place for the vehicles it can produce by the end of the quarter since the lead times of new orders push deliveries to June.

However, I expect Tesla to also produce inventory vehicles and send them to markets where it believes it can deliver by the end of the quarter.

It is certainly going to be an interesting end of the quarter for Tesla.

With the economic impact of the pandemic and restrictions still in place in many markets, it will be hard for Tesla to deliver more than 40,000 cars this quarter, in my opinion.

It all depends on how many cars Tesla was able to produce and deliver in China, but in the US and Europe, the volume will be really low.

What do you think? How many cars do you think Tesla can deliver in Q2 2020? Let us know in the comment section below.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to Electrek on YouTube for exclusive videos and subscribe to the podcast.