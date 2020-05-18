Polestar announces first US retail cities, selling EVs from coast to coast

Polestar will begin by selling its electric performance cars this year in New York, Los Angeles, and the San Francisco Bay Area. In the first half of 2021, its retail footprint will grow to include Boston, Denver, Texas, Washington DC, and Florida regions.

The company’s retail environments, dubbed Polestar Spaces, will be established with Manhattan Motorcars in New York City, Galpin Motors in Los Angeles, and Price-Simms Automotive Group in Sunnyvale, Calif. The company will have two locations in the Bay Area.

Polestar is taking a non-traditional, digital-first approach to selling its EVs. Non-commissioned Polestar Specialists will work from Polestar Spaces, physical retail showrooms, to provide information about the cars and assist customers with test drives.

The company is now taking pre-orders on its website, allowing shoppers to configure their preferences and place a $1,000 deposit. Deliveries to US reservation-holders are expected to start in summer 2020. Polestar plans to eventually open at least 15 retail Polestar spaces in North America.

The company will also offer home deliveries and service within 150 miles of a Polestar Space. To understand Polestar’s reach through the next year or so, consider the locations that can be reached within 150 miles of New York, LA, the Bay Area, Boston, Denver, Washington DC, and large cities in Texas and Florida.

Gregor Hembrough, Head of Polestar USA, said:

With more than 80% of Polestar 2 reservation holders residing within a 150-mile range of the Spaces scheduled to open by mid-2021, customers will be well supported throughout their relationship with Polestar.

This doesn’t mean that interested buyers beyond that 150-mile radius can’t buy a Polestar. The company said that the nearest Polestar Space will work with consumers to find the most convenient way to purchase and service its electric vehicles.

The all-electric $60,000 Polestar 2 sedan provides 408 horsepower and 487 pound-feet torque in an all-wheel-drive configuration. Its 78-kWh battery pack is expected to offer an estimated (albeit optimistic) 275 miles of range. Its clean lines and power-sedan feel make the Polestar 2 one of the few upcoming electric cars in a wave of battery-powered crossovers, SUVs, and pickup trucks.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to Electrek on YouTube for exclusive videos and subscribe to the podcast.