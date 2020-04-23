All-electric Polestar 2’s starting price is set at $60,000

Polestar today announced the formal pricing of its first pure electric car, the 2021 Polestar 2. The performance-oriented fastback has an MSRP of $59,900 in the United States. Destination charges will send the entry price of the Polestar 2 above $60,000.

Polestar also announced the price of add-on options.

Performance Pack: $5,000

Nappa Leather Interior: $4,000

20-Inch Alloy Wheels: $1,200

Metallic Paint Colors: $1,200

The Polestar 2 qualifies for the federal $7,500 tax credit, as well as attractive state rebates. The model’s $59,900 MSRP allows it to squeak by California’s $60k threshold for a $2,000 rebate.

The Polestar 2 sedan provides 408 horsepower and 487 pound-feet torque in an all-wheel-drive configuration. Its 78-kWh battery pack is expected to offer an estimated 275 miles of range (although that’s optimistic). DC quick charging occurs at 150 kilowatts.

Deliveries to US reservation-holders are expected to start in summer 2020. Polestar is also scheduled to open 15 retail Polestar spaces in North America. The first locations will be on the West Coast and in New York in late summer 2020. The Polestar 2 is available for sale in all 50 states.

Gregor Hembrough, Head of Polestar USA, said:

We are quite enthusiastic to announce the US pricing for the Polestar 2. The MSRP is lower than we originally targeted, and will be extended to all of our current reservation holders. With an online purchase option, lower pricing, considerable tax incentives, and production already underway, the Polestar 2 is well-positioned for a successful entry into the US market.

Electrek’s Take

Not everybody likes the design of the Polestar 2, but I’m a fan. The clean lines plus the power-sedan feel is striking. There’s a lot of Volvo’s luxury feel to the interior, and the built-in Android-based infotainment system is compelling. (Although the use of central tunnel to store batteries is a bit odd for an EV.)

But the expectation for the price was closer to $50,000, maybe lower. So coming in at $60,000-plus is disappointing. By the time you add desirable features, destination charges, etc., it will approach $70,000.

The 78-kWh Polestar 2 will be a tough sell against the 75-kWh Tesla Model 3, which is several thousand dollars cheaper and benefits from the Supercharger network. But I don’t doubt that Polestar will find a lot of customers who want something different.

Polestar doesn’t have the same mainstream aspirations as Tesla. So seeing it added to US roadways, even at relatively low numbers, is a great thing. I can’t wait to see the first one in the wild.

