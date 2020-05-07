Electrek has been following the story of the Verge TS electric motorcycle since 2018, when it was just a single rough prototype of a wild new electric motorcycle. Now the Finnish company Verge Motorcycles is showing off their TS electric motorcycle in its final form ahead of anticipated production. And it is rocking the most eye-catching motor we’ve ever seen on an electric motorcycle, which is saying something.

Back when the Verge TS motorcycle was known as the RMK E2, all we had were some pretty renders showing off that innovative hubless rear wheel motor.

Yes, that’s right: The motor is hidden in the rim of that hubless rear wheel.

And it’s not a small electric motor, either, rated for 80kW (107hp). With the magnets and copper spread so far from the axis of rotation, the motor is pumping out a mind-melting 1000Nm (735 lb-ft) of torque. That also helps the bike achieve a sub-4 second 0-60 mph (0-97 km/h) time. At the top end, the bike can reach an electronically limited speed of 112 mph (180 km/h).

The bike looks every bit as aggressive as its motor, just check out these new photos of the Verge TS in action.

While the Verge TS electric motorcycle certainly gives off a naked roadster feel, the optional forward mounted pegs mean you could get your cruiser bike game on as well.

The hubless rear wheel drive was designed in Finland, where the bike will also be produced. And before you start complaining about how hard it will be to work on, the company claims that the rear tire can be changed using standard shop tools.

We don’t know the final battery capacity yet, but the company says the bike has a city range of 300 km (180 mi) and a highway range of 200 km (120 mi). The bike will also feature DC Fast Charging, quickly becoming a popular option for electric motorcycles, including bikes like the Harley-Davidson LiveWire and Energica’s entire lineup.

The Verge TS electric motorcycle is currently available for pre-order, where a €2,000 deposit will hold your place in line for the €24,990 bike ($26,950).

Electrek’s Take

I’ve been a huge fan of the Verge TS since the first day I laid eyes on it. Getting to see the prototype in person at the EICMA 2019 Milan Motorcycle Show was epic, and I can attest to how awesome that motor looks. I also love the angular lines and even the way they’ve accented the orange high voltage motor phase wires on the side of the swingarm.

The dual hand brakes was a bold move — most full-size electric motorcycle manufacturers stick with the rear foot brake, which is a holdover from gas motorcycles. Keeping a rear foot brake makes it easier for gas motorcyclists to transition to electric motorcycles. But by moving the rear brake lever up to the left handlebar, Verge is saying goodbye to perhaps the last major design holdover from gas motorcycles. Hyvästi!

When it comes to pricing, to be honest, I have no idea what a fair price is for something like this. The current price of €24,990 ($26,950) puts it above the Zero SR/F but below the Harley-Davidson LiveWire, two bikes with which it shares almost identical power ratings. But if the highway range is to be believed, the Verge TS should have a slight edge over both of those bikes.

The price is also roughly equivalent to Energica pricing, though Energica offers slightly higher power and is also actually producing motorcycles, a slight detail that Verge hasn’t quite reached yet.

But as soon as they can get these bikes off the line, you better believe I’ll be elbowing my way to the front of the line for a test ride!

