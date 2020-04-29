Energica electric motorcycle production resumes as Italy’s lockdown eases

Italian electric motorcycle manufacturer Energica had been on a roll before the coronavirus pandemic ravaged Italy and forced nationwide lockdowns. Now Energica is starting up the factory again after certain businesses have received government allowances to resume operations.

The company made the announcement yesterday and is calling it a “gradual resumption” of production activities.

The move came after the Italian government made the recommendation to “restart companies and manufacturing districts of which activities are of strategic relevance for the national economy — including companies of which production and sales are mainly directed toward export,” according to a statement from Energica.

Approximately 95% of all electric motorcycles manufactured by Energica last year were exported to the international market, and thus Energica qualifies for reopening under these terms.

To prepare for a resumption of operations, Energica had already laid out a plan to protect the safety of its workers earlier this month. The company indicated that they would maintain a maximum of 30 workers in an area of 3,000 square meters, organized in two or more shifts to further increase the distance between people. As before the lockdown, each employee would be equipped with surgical masks and gloves. All incoming and outgoing goods would receive disinfection treatment.

CEO Livia Cevolini further explained Energica’s plans in a statement provided to Electrek:

The past lockdown weeks have not stopped our beating heart. The ongoing health emergency has certainly charged a collective awareness and highlighted the importance of our Made-in-Italy manufacturing. In these days we have also been defining a roadmap for a gradual and safe reopening which will start on Tuesday 28 April. This first phase will involve only the production area that will operate on a regular shift. From Monday, May 4, we will proceed with a double shift and the Sport Production and R&D department will reopen to support production. Our program will continue in the following weeks involving all other areas. Smart working is confirmed for mechanical and electronic design, administrative, marketing and sales activities.

Before the coronavirus pandemic halted operations and turned the Italian economy on its head, Energica had been set for a record year. Following on the success of the company’s new product launch at the EICMA Milan Motorcycle Show in late 2019, Energica had already outsold its 2019 figures in just the first month and a half of 2020.

A large part of that success was based on the impressive range built into the 2020 models, with a maximum of 400 km (248 miles) of city range from Energica’s large new 21kWh battery packs.

Now that the company is set to reopen production, only time will tell if Energica can rebuild the momentum it had started the year with.

What do you think lies in Energica’s future? Let us know in the comments below.

