Quick Charge Podcast: May 7, 2020

Stories we discuss in this episode (with links):
- Elon Musk hints at Tesla Roadster being delayed to 2022
- Tesla prepares return to work at Fremont factory, Shanghai temporarily closes again
- Fiat president describes new all-electric 500e as “our urban Tesla”
- ŠKODA unveils production version of its MEB electric car with camouflage
- Polestar will deliver its EV about 100 miles from stores, including from NYC location
- Take a look at Audi’s crazy container electric car charging system with batteries
- EGEB: French companies from Danone to Bayer call for green recovery plan
- Sweden erects the first wooden wind turbine tower
- New photos show off Tron-style 80kW electric motorcycle ahead of production
