Take a look at Audi’s crazy container electric car charging system with batteries

Audi developed an interesting all-in-one electric vehicle charging system with batteries built inside a container with a gull-wing-like door system.

You can’t have too many charging solutions.

Whether it is at home, on the road, in remote locations, it’s always to see companies working on different solutions to the charging infrastructure problem.

This one isn’t likely to be one of the main pieces of the puzzle, but it looks so cool that we decided to highlight it.

Audi developed a quite powerful charging system using used e-tron battery packs and fast-charging stations:

The three charging containers are each equipped with four used Audi e-tron battery systems that deliver their overall charging capacity of roughly 700kW at three charging terminals, each with an output of 150kW, and have a storage capacity of around 1.0MWh. To this end, Audi is cooperating with Swiss energy company ABB. This solution reduces the strain on the local grid to a minimum during peak times of demand in particular.

It was first deployed at the World Economic Forum in Davos earlier this year.

At the event, Audi operated a fleet of e-tron electric SUVs to transport people and they use those systems to charge the vehicle. By charging the containers with hydroelectricity, their fleet was truly zero-emission and carbon neutral.

Here’s an excerpt of a video a tipster sent of the deployment of the same system at another location:

You can see that the sides of the containers open up like motorized gull-wing doors.

Audi lists some numbers about the charging system:

4,500 second life li-ion battery cells

1,200kW total charging power

1,000kWh storage capacity

20 charging points

15 minutes ultra-fast charging

The charging system is reminiscent of Tesla’s new mobile Supercharger powered by the Megapack but in a more finished package.

Tesla’s solution has been used to help high-traffic Supercharger stations during popular travel times.

