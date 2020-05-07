ŠKODA unveils production version of its MEB electric car with camouflage

ŠKODA has unveiled (albeit with camouflage) the production version of its first electric car based on VW’s MEB platform: the ŠKODA ENYAQ iV.

Last year, ŠKODA previewed the Enyaq, with the Vision iV concept unveiled at the Geneva show.

Earlier this year, the automaker announced the name of the electric car, and that it’s going to production this year.

Now ŠKODA is unveiling the production version of the car, though they only showed prototypes with heavy camouflage on them.

Here are a few pictures that the automaker released today:

ŠKODA also released more details about the different options for the ENYAQ iV:

The entry-level model is the ŠKODA ENYAQ iV 50; its lithium-ion battery has a gross capacity of 55 kWh (net: 52 kWh). The rear-mounted electric motor has an output of 109 kW, offering a maximum range of up to 340* km. This increases up to 390* km in the 132-kW ENYAQ iV 60 fitted with a 62-kWh battery (net: 58 kWh). The rear-wheel-drive ENYAQ iV 80 delivering 150 kW has the highest range of up to 500* km in the WLTP cycle. Its 82-kWh battery (net: 77 kWh) is also used by the two versions equipped with a second electric motor and thus all-wheel drive: the 80X and the vRS, which deliver 195 kW and 225 kW, respectively. The top-of-the-range model accelerates from 0 to 100 km/h in just 6.2 seconds and has a top speed of 180 km/h. The maximum range of both all-wheel-drive variants is up to 460* km.

Those specs are really similar to what you’d find in the VW ID.3 and ID.4, which are the other first MEB-based electric cars.

In terms of charging, the ENYAQ iV can receive up to 11 KW on level charging and it can DC fast-charge at up to 125 kW.

The electric car is going to be produced at ŠKODA’s main plant in Mladá Boleslav using the VW MEB platform.

It is expected to hit European markets in late 2020, and while there’s no official prices yet, it is estimated to be around €40,000 (~$43,000).

