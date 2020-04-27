Quick Charge Podcast: April 25, 2020

Listen to a recap of the top stories of the day from Electrek. Quick Charge is available now on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, TuneIn and our RSS feed for Overcast and other podcast players.
- Tesla (TSLA): Morgan Stanley earns its millions putting TSLA stock between $500-$1000
- Watch Tesla drivers train Autopilot’s new traffic light and stop-sign feature
- Tesla doubles down on claim Chinese EV startup stole its Autopilot source code
- Tesla calls some Fremont employees back to work before health orders are lifted
- Tesla to give update on new Roadster and electric semi truck later this year
- All-electric Lexus goes on sale in China this week, two Toyota EVs to follow
- VW admits Tesla’s lead in software and self-driving in internal leak
- EGEB: As US banks pull out of Arctic drilling, Trump blames the ‘radical left’
- UK, Germany call for green recovery from COVID-19 at 11th annual summit
- 2020 CSC City Slicker review: A $2,895 electric motorcycle that feels just right for the city
