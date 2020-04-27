Watch Tesla drivers train Autopilot’s new traffic light and stop-sign feature

A few days after Tesla released its new “Traffic Light and Stop Sign Control” feature, videos of the new Autopilot feature at work are pouring in.

After testing it for a few weeks in its early access program, Tesla has started to push an Autopilot update with the ability to detect and stop at traffic lights and stop signs to its broader fleet last week.

The automaker is being especially careful about the rollout of the new feature, admitting that the feature will be “conservative” at first and requiring drivers to confirm when the Autopilot can actually cross an intersection.

In its release notes, Tesla says that the feature will “control more naturally” after they “learn from the fleet.”

Therefore, in some ways, Tesla drivers are currently teaching Autopilot how to handle the intersections when they use the feature.

The automakers require drivers to confirm that the car can drive through an intersection by “pushing down the gear selector once or briefly pressing the accelerator pedal,” which will help Tesla gather data to train Autopilot to safely go through an intersection.

Now that the feature has been in the hands of customers for a few days, we are already seeing dozens of video demonstrations of Tesla’s new Traffic Light and Stop Sign Control feature.

Here are a few:

Tesla (2020.12.6) Traffic Light Awareness First Drive! — Black Tesla

DEMO *GREEN & RED?* Traffic Light and Stop Sign Control Beta Software Update * Tesla Model 3 — DragTimes

Tesla Software Update 2020.12.6 Brings Stopping at Stop Signs and Traffic Lights! | Autopilot — Dirty Tesla

Close 4K look at Tesla “Traffic Light and Stop Sign Control (Beta)” used safely on public roads — Paul Braren

Electrek’s Take

Like I previously stated, while the feature shows Tesla’s impressive computer vision system, it is not very useful to drivers under its current form.

It could change in the coming months as Tesla gathers more data and allows automated intersection crossing at lower speeds, which could be useful in heavy traffic.

I am particularly impressed by Tesla’s detection of yellow lights and how it can still make the car stop after the driver confirms to move forward while the light is green.

Tesla appears to take into account the speed and calculate if they should again trigger the stopping process and follow through with the driver’s confirmation.

What else do you find interesting in this update? Let us know in the comment section below.

