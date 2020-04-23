The Juiced Scorpion has been one of the most highly anticipated electric moped-style bikes of the season. And while the standard Juiced Scorpion has already begun making deliveries, the higher powered HyperScorpion has eluded pre-order holders for now.

Like many US-based electric bicycle companies that produce their e-bikes in China, Juiced Bikes’ operations were impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Initial deliveries of the recently launched Scorpions only began in late February, and even those included just the black version of the Scorpion.

Blue models, along with the upgraded HyperScorpion, are still suffering from the pandemic-related delays.

But that doesn’t mean progress isn’t being made. And to drive that point home, Juiced Bikes CEO Tora Harris recently traveled to China (and braved a 2-week hotel quarantine) to document the upcoming HyperScorpion and show off its performance.

While there he displayed a second batch of black Scorpions that have been produced, confirming that they should be ready to ship this month.

A part of the second batch of Juiced Scorpions awaiting shipment

Tora explained that the software and hardware for the bike have been under parallel development to try and expedite the delivery timeline for the bikes. He also shared a video of his own test rides on a HyperScorpion production prototype.

The bike is listed with a 1,000 W continuous Bafang rear hub motor, but the CycleAnalyst power meter mounted on the handlebars of the HyperScorpion in the video showed that the electric system is actually pulling closer to 2,000 W of peak power. While traveling at top speed, the CycleAnalyst measured a power draw of around 1,250 W, indicating a likely range of around 20-25 miles (32-40 km) at full throttle. The HyperScorpion is advertised with a range of 75+ miles (125+ km), though this is presumably at much lower speeds and/or when using pedal assist.

Tora also documented the HyperScorpion reaching speeds of 30 mph (51 km/h) on flat ground with a 200 lb (91 kg) rider/payload.

While most states don’t allow electric bicycles to exceed 28 mph (45 km/h), many have special moped designations for motorized bicycles up to 30 mph (51 km/h). That could allow the HyperScorpion to be legally classified as a moped in many jurisdictions.

That designation could be quite fitting, as the the HyperScorpion surpasses conventional electric bicycles in many regards. The 102 lb (46 kg) bike includes a large capacity 1 kWh battery, front and rear suspension with dual coilover moped shocks in the rear, turn signals, mirrors, a 2,000 lumen headlight and a passenger seat option.

The HyperScorpion was initially offered at an introductory price of just $1,999 during its pre-sale campaign, but the current price has increased to $2,899.

Juiced’s website currently lists the expected delivery date for HyperScorpion pre-orders as July 2020.

Electric moped-style e-bikes have exploded in popularity in recent months. Companies like ONYX set the stage for higher-powered models, including their 60 mph (96 km/h) ONYX RCR electric moped that we reviewed last month.

Other moped-style e-bikes from companies like Super73 are decidedly more bike-like, offering typical e-bike speeds in the 20-25 mph (32-40 km/h) range. Super73 recently unveiled a higher-powered 2 kW model though, so the company appears to be expanding into the higher powered e-moped market as well.

Smaller companies and boutique builders like Huck Cycles are also getting in on the action, offering custom built or low volume production electric mopeds built in the US.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to Electrek on YouTube for exclusive videos and subscribe to the podcast.