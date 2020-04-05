Tesla is working on something called ‘Cheetah stance’ for the perfect launch

Tesla is working on a new version of ‘Launch Mode’ that will include something called ‘Cheetah stance’ to involve the adaptive suspension in a launch from a standstill.

Last year, Tesla developed a new “Smart Adaptive Air Suspension” for Model S and Model X.

It was part of the new ‘Raven’ Model S and Model X update.

Tesla described the new suspension at the time:

“We’ve also upgraded our air suspension system for Model S and Model X with fully-adaptive damping, giving it an ultra-cushioned feel when cruising on the highway or using Autopilot, and a responsive, exhilarating confidence during dynamic driving.”

Now Tesla is taking advantage of the new suspension to build a new feature around it.

According to Tesla hacker Green, who had access to an upcoming Tesla software update, the automaker is updating Launch Mode, which enables Tesla performance vehicles to launch at full power, for the Model S and Model X Raven.

Tesla writes about the new launch mode in the release notes:

“To improve traction, Adaptive Suspension performs a “cheetah stance” (lowers the front axle) and adjusts damping.”

It sounds like Tesla will lower the suspension in the front, which is already required to use the current ‘Launch Mode’, but it will leave the back higher – like a cheetah:

On Twitter, Green posted a graphic that Tesla produced to explain how to activate the new Launch Mode:

The new version of Launch mode is reportedly being tested in Tesla’s early access program, which is a group of owners providing feedback on early versions of new or updated features.

It’s not clear when it will be pushed to the wider fleet. Sometimes it’s days after it hits the early access program, sometimes it takes weeks.

Tesla has currently several new features in the early access program – the most significant one being the new ‘Stopping at Traffic Lights and Stop Signs’ feature, which is a big step toward Tesla’s goal to deploy a fully self-driving system in its vehicles.

The automaker is also going to release a new Dashcam Viewer.

