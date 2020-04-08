First look at Tesla’s launch mode with ‘Cheetah stance’: proves to be slightly quicker

Tesla started pushing a new software update that includes an updated Launch mode with what Tesla calls a ‘Cheetah stance’ and the first real-world tests are coming in.

As we reported last weekend, Tesla is updating Launch Mode, which enables Tesla performance vehicles to launch at full power, for the Model S and Model X Raven.

Tesla writes about the new launch mode in the release notes:

To improve traction, Adaptive Suspension performs a ‘cheetah stance’ (lowers the front axle) and adjusts damping.

It sounds like Tesla will use the new adaptive suspension in the Model S and Model X Raven to lower the suspension in the front, which is already required to use the current ‘Launch Mode,’ but it will leave the back higher — like a cheetah:

Tesla started releasing the new software update to the fleet yesterday and now some owners are starting to test the new launch mode.

YouTuber DragTimes is one of them and they released a video about it with interesting findings:

The most surprising thing is that the new launch mode doesn’t just improve traction with the new stance, but it also unlocks more power in the Model S Performance Raven.

Over the last few years, Tesla started only allowing owners to get the full power output out of their performance cars through launch mode, which they claim was to “protect the powertrain.”

DragTimes now finds that with the new launch mode, he is seeing a peak power increase from 580kW to 614kW, which is the equivalent of about 45 more horsepower.

As for the times, the results are going down from 2.47 to 2.41 seconds for the 0 to 60 mph acceleration, 6.77 seconds at 102.23 mph to 6.71 seconds at 103.55 mph for 1/8 of a mile, and 10.67 seconds at 124.70 mph to 10.54 seconds at 127.5 mph for the quarter-mile.

However, the Model S Performance didn’t have the best wheel and tire configuration for the test and DragTimes expects the results to be better once the tests are performed with Tesla’s Arachnid wheels.

With the update, Tesla also changed the way to activate launch mode, which DragTimes notes is simpler and it also holds longer before you have to launch.

