Quick Charge Podcast: April 18, 2020

- Tesla to extend free Supercharging miles from referral program amid pandemic
- Tesla Cybertruck: Elon Musk reveals ‘biggest change’ to the electric pickup
- Tesla completes massive expansion of its ‘world’s biggest battery’
- Tesla’s acquisition of DeepScale starts to pay off with new IP in machine learning
- Elon Musk: Tesla Cybertruck will have updated dynamic suspension to ‘kick butt’ in Baja
- First peek at VW ID.3 EV owner’s manual reveals cool list of digital features
- The less pricey but still incredible Porsche Taycan 4S EV hits US dealerships
- Karma announces plan for 400-mile Revero electric car for 2021
- New poll: GM’s opposition to clean car standards is hurting sales
- The challenge of sustainably producing millions of EV batteries
- EGEB: One of the US’ newest, most efficient coal plants has just gone bankrupt
- Climate Crisis Weekly: South Korea to be first in East Asia to set net zero goal
- EPA kills mercury pollution rule, putting pregnant women, minorities at risk
- Review: Electra’s Cafe Moto Go! Smooth ride, in every way
