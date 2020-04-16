Karma announces plan for 400-mile Revero electric car for 2021

Karma Automotive, formerly known as Fiske, today announced its plan for its first all-electric vehicle, a new version of the Revero sedan, with up to 400 miles of range scheduled for 2021.

Fisker Automotive has had a rough few years since its bankruptcy in 2013. The company’s assets were purchased by the Wanxiang Group, a Chinese auto parts conglomerate, as well as the assets of their battery supplier A123.

The group has since been heavily investing back in the company in order to relaunch the Karma, Fisker’s first vehicle.

It’s a little confusing, but they have renamed the company “Karma Automotive,” they renamed the Karma the “Revero,” and sold about 1,000 units last year.

When they relaunched the car in 2016, we were surprised that there were very little updates to the vehicle’s design and capabilities.

They were still using a plug-in hybrid powertrain, but the company has been hinting lately at finally transitioning to all-electric vehicles.

Today, they finally confirmed their plan:

Karma Automotive today announced the expansion of its hallmark Revero series with a new model, the Karma Revero GTE. The GTE will be the company’s first all-electric vehicle and furthers the Southern California-based company’s signature luxury, sustainability, and technology offerings.

The new Revero GTE is going to be offered in three different configurations with up to 400 miles of range.

Karma wrote in a press release today:

The Revero GTE will join the GTS, GT, and original Revero as the fourth model in Karma’s Revero family, initially offering two versions — both 200-mile and 300-mile range configurations. Later in the year, a 400-mile (estimated) hyper-range version will be available. Together, the GTE lineup will offer ultimate customer choice of ranges. Likewise, the new model will feature the company’s celebrated design language, while offering optimal levels of performance, technology, and signature luxury features.

Vlad Kalika, vice president of Powertrain at Karma Automotive, commented on the announcement:

The Revero GTE is a testament to Karma’s future and a continuation of the success of our definitive luxury electric Revero GT. The GTE adds diversity to our growing product range, and ushers in a new era of pure all-electric technology — something we are proud to offer both our customers and the mobility industry.

The new all-electric version of the Revero is to use Karma’s new E-Flex vehicle platform designed for all-electric chassis with extended range battery systems.

Carlos Gonzalez, vehicle platforms manager at Karma Automotive, commented on the new platform:

Our Revero GTE is a reflection of Karma’s in-house engineering and technology capabilities. By creating GTE on a Karma E-Flex Platform, we can showcase another mobility option for customers who have shown interest in this sustainable solution, in addition to potential partner companies interested in the platform technology for their own use.

Karma started releasing some expected specs for the new 2021 Revero GTE:

0-60 mph acceleration in less than 3.9 seconds

Electronic torque vectoring.

Two battery pack option at first; a standard range option of approximately 200 miles total range with a 75kWh NMC (Nickel Manganese Cobalt) lithium-ion battery an extended range with 300 miles total range and a 100kWh NMC battery.

DC 150kW Fast Charging

AC charging at 11kW, the GT E will achieve a full charge overnight

Additional details on the hyper-range version of the vehicle will be available at a later date, according to the company.

Pre-orders are going to open in the coming months with the first two versions available by spring 2021 and the “hyper-range” later next year.

They didn’t announce any pricing information, but the Revero GT currently starts at $144,800.

