Elon Musk: Tesla Cybertruck will have updated dynamic suspension to ‘kick butt’ in Baja

Elon Musk announced that Tesla is working on an updated dynamic suspension for the Cybertruck electric pickup truck.

He hinted at Tesla could be testing it in Baja off-road Motorsport.

When Tesla unveiled the Cybertruck in November of last year, it created a lot of talk, mostly about its design, but many people focused on the insane specs at a surprisingly reasonable price.

The company also announced some interesting features like bulletproof exoskeleton body, armored glass, and an innovative adaptive suspension.

Tesla wrote about the latter:

“Raise and lower suspension four inches in either direction for easy access to Cybertruck or the vault, while self-leveling capabilities adapt to any occasion and assist with every job.”

Now CEO Elon Musk says that Tesla is updating the air suspension to have even more travel for off-roading.

On Twitter, the CEO hinted that Tesla might test the truck in Baja:

“We’re working on increasing dynamic air suspension travel for better off-roading. Needs to kick butt in Baja.”

He is referencing the Baja 1000, which is a Mexican off-road motorsport race held each year on the Baja California Peninsula. It features a bunch of cars, trucks, motorcycles, ATVs and buggies outfitted for off-roading.

When asked what is going to be the clearance of the updated version of the Cybertruck, Musk said he is “reviewing overall system with vehicle engineering team next week” and he should have the number then.

Recently, Musk also announced that Tesla is going to have a ‘Plaid’ version of the Cybertruck, which is going to be the highest performance of the electric pickup truck.

It could be the version of the truck that Tesla ends up testing in the Baja race.

When first announcing the Cybertruck, Tesla said that the tri-motor version will accelerate from 0 to 60 mph in just 2.9 seconds.

Tesla said that it plans to launch the two higher-end versions of the Cybertruck in late 2021.

Those two electric trucks will have between 300 and 500 miles of range and be equipped with dual- and tri-motor powertrains and start at $49,000.

Musk also said that the Cyberquad, an electric ATV, is going to be launched as an option for Cybertruck buyers at around the same time as the truck.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to Electrek on YouTube for exclusive videos and subscribe to the podcast.