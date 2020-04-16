Lucid releases new pictures of its EV factory- starting to look like something

There are not a lot of things more exciting for us at Electrek than seeing more electric car production capacity coming to life and that’s exactly what is happening in Arizona.

Lucid released new images of its EV factory in Arizona and it’s starting to look like something.

In 2017, Lucid Motors announced an aggressive $60,000 base price for its luxury all-electric sedan, the Lucid Air, with a range of 240 miles and some other interesting specs.

At the time, Lucid also unveiled its plan for a $700 million factory in Arizona to produce the Air in 2018.

However, they had difficulties raising the capital needed to start construction of the plant.

Late in 2018, Lucid secured over $1 billion in investments from Saudi Arabia, which put them back on track for their 2017 plans.

The investment set the company up for a good 2019.

During the last year, they made a lot of progress toward the production version of their vehicle and they also made a lot of progress on building their factory in Arizona after suffering from delays over the previous two years.

Lucid aimed to unveil the production version of the Lucid Air at the New York Auto show in April and start production by the end of the year.

But the unveiling has been delayed due to the coronavirus pandemic and there have been doubts about Lucid being able to stick to its timeline for production.

Yesterday, the company unveiled two new pictures of the factory in Arizona:

For the first time, we can see a completed building – at least on the outside. The project is starting to look like a factory.

Lucid claims to be sticking to its timeline for the end of the year and CEO Peter Rawlinson recently said that “tooling and machinery for the Lucid factory in Arizona was well underway before the current crisis.”

Earlier this year, we interviewed Rawlinson, and he revealed a few new details about the production version.

He said that the Lucid Air is going to be equipped with a more than 900V system, will have up to 400 miles of real-world range, and more.

The first version of the car, which might be called Dream Edition based on the new teaser, is expected to cost over $100,000 and have up to 1,000hp.

Rawlinson told Electrek that he didn’t set out to create a 1,000hp car, but the power is a consequence of creating a long-range electric vehicle.

The CEO expects the Air to create a new standard for efficiency with 4 to 5 miles of range per kWh for a full-size luxury sedan.

