Quick Charge Podcast: April 14, 2020

Listen to a recap of the top stories of the day from Electrek. Quick Charge is available now on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, TuneIn and our RSS feed for Overcast and other podcast players.
New episodes of Quick Charge are recorded Monday through Thursday and again on Saturday. Subscribe to our podcast in Apple Podcast or your favorite podcast player to guarantee new episodes are delivered as soon as they’re available.
Stories we discuss in this episode (with links):
- Tesla is still getting tons of Cybertruck orders months after electric pickup unveiling
- Renault stops making gas cars in China, shifting sales only to electric cars
- Tesla (TSLA) keeps climbing as it seeks to renegotiate its rent rates
- EGEB: Virginia governor signs groundbreaking green energy act
- 10 years on, spilled Deepwater Horizon oil still in fish and on ocean floor
- Tesla Cybertruck Gigafactory: Missouri dangles $1 billion in incentives in formal bid for the plant
- New 31 mph and 3,000W electric unicycle announced with true suspension
- Electric Ford Bronco with Tesla batteries worth $300K is up for grabs in new sweepstakes
- Minnesota, New Mexico, and other states are poised to adopt California ZEV rules
- Tesla Model Y teardown: wiring, octovalve, and whisky
Follow Mikey:
Listen & Subscribe:
Share your thoughts!
Drop us a line at tips@electrek.co. You can also rate us in Apple Podcasts or recommend us in Overcast to help more people discover the show!
FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.
Subscribe to Electrek on YouTube for exclusive videos and subscribe to the podcast.