Electric Ford Bronco with Tesla batteries worth $300K is up for grabs in a sweepstakes

An Electric Ford Bronco powered by Tesla batteries and apparently worth $300,000 is going to go to a lucky winner as part of a new sweepstakes.

First-generation Broncos are legendary vehicles and there’s something exciting about bringing them into the present with a cutting-edge electric powertrain.

We have seen Hawthorne, California-based Zero Labs Automotive doing just that with their restored classic electric Bronco earlier this year and now we learn of another company bringing their version of the concept to market.

Gateway Bronco, a custom Ford Bronco restoration company, has produced two electric Broncos built with Tesla batteries.

The specs are interesting.

With the Tesla battery pack, which is unspecified, the company claims to have a range of 200 miles on a single charge.

That’s impressive for a vehicle with the aerodynamic performance of the Ford Bronco:

Also of note, the vehicle is equipped with a 5-speed manual transmission, which is rare for an electric vehicle.

Here’s the full list of specs:

Maximum Seating: 5 seats

Transmission: 5-speed manual

Engine: Electric GT motor & Tesla battery

Drivetrain: 4WD

Exterior Color: Brittany Blue with Black cloth bikini top

Interior Color: Chestnut leather seats & Charcoal wool carpet

Charge Range: 200-mile average range

Maximum Horsepower: 400+ HP

Acceleration: 0–60 mph in under 6 seconds

MSRP (Car + Cash): $301,548

Special features: 3-year bumper to bumper warranty, flip and fold rear seating, Alpine stereo system, full LED lighting, air conditioning, rear back-up camera

Gateway Bronco partnered with Omaze to offer one of its two electric Ford Broncos in a sweepstake for the Big League Impact :

“Big League Impact unites MLB Players and fans to help save lives, restore dignity, instill hope, and improve our communities around the globe. Contributions have supported a wide variety of causes including humanitarian aid, health and medicine, education, access to water, and more.”

You can enter the sweepstake for as little as $10 and you can spend up to $100 to increase your chances of winning this beautiful electric Ford Bronco with Tesla batteries and Omaze is throwing an extra $20,000 in the trunk.

