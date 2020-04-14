Electric unicycles might be a niche corner of the already niche market of personal electric vehicles. But that hasn’t stopped manufacturers from developing some rather impressive designs. The latest comes to us in the form of an incredibly powerful 3,000 W peak electric unicycle known as the InMotion V11.

High power InMotion V11 electric unicycle

If you’ve never heard of an electric unicycle, there’s a chance you’ve at least seen one around your city.

Ever see a dude whiz past you in a ski jump pose while straddling a briefcase? It was probably an electric unicycle.

Electric unicycles are a bit oddball, but they’re also quite popular with their own community of advocates that swear by these single-wheeled vehicles for commuter and recreational riding.

The InMotion V11 is among of class of exceedingly high power models, as you might have guessed from its 2,000 W power rating. Believe it or not though, that’s just the continuous watt rating. The motor can actually put out a peak 3,000 Watts. That’s enough power to easily propel this wheel up to 50 km/h (31 mph).

There’s also a 72 V nominal 1.42 kWh battery made up of 80 individual 21700 cells that can provide up to 90 km (57 mi) of range at 32 km/h (20 mph). InMotion actually rates the V11 for 120 km (75 mi) of range, but eWheels, a US-based distributor of electric unicycles and scooters, provides the 90 km (57 mi) range figure as a more realistic range rating.

While the power is impressive, you don’t just get motorbike-level speeds with the InMotion V11. You apparently get a number of fancy features too.

Ducted ram air along with a cooling fan help keep the powerful speed controller cool during operation.

There’s built-in suspension with 70 mm of travel to help ease bumps and make off-road riding more comfortable (yes, people seriously ride these off-road). There are built-in “automotive grade” lights including a seriously bright 18 W headlight. There’s a folding pull handle and even a folding kickstand.

This isn’t a lightweight electric unicycle though, at a total weight of 27 kg (59.5). Good thing it will roll itself next to you so you don’t have to carry it.

The InMotion V11 isn’t available quite yet, but is expected to be released by the end of June.

While you can’t buy one yet, you can still put down a $500 deposit to hold a V11 with your name on it. Just keep in mind that you’ll need to cough up another $1,499 when it is time to ship the unit.

Electrek’s Take

Some people dismiss electric unicycles as mere toys. I used to be one of them. And then I tried it.

Mine was a much lower power unit, the InMotion V8. Even so, it was still a fascinating way to get around. It provided a fun rush that was unlike anything I get on my electric skateboards, scooters or bikes. It’s weird, but I liked it.

To be fair, it did take me at least a week to learn to ride it. I was balancing within a couple hours, but it took me a week or so to build up the control (and confidence) to take it onto the road. I made a whole video of the process, if you want to see me repeatedly crashing.

Eventually I got it, though I still wouldn’t say that I mastered it.

You can see my review video below where I tested the InMotion V8 electric unicycle, the baby brother of this upcoming V11.

via: rideapart

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to Electrek on YouTube for exclusive videos and subscribe to the podcast.