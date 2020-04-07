Quick Charge Podcast: April 7, 2020

Listen to a recap of the top stories of the day from Electrek. Quick Charge is available now on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, TuneIn and our RSS feed for Overcast and other podcast players.
- Tesla prepares to increase the price of ‘Full Self-Driving’ again with new features
- Tesla Virtual Power Plant with Powerwalls proves successful in early phase, report says
- First look at Tesla’s new Dashcam/Sentry mode viewer
- Tesla is making improvements to Fremont factory — increasing Model Y production capacity
- VW, Porsche, and Mazda cling to internal combustion, citing benefits of biofuels
- Rivian will likely push first deliveries of its electric vehicles into 2021
- Polestar Precept: close look at the sleek new electric sedan
- Watch this wild video of a retractable solar EV-charging car cover
- EGEB: In 2019, 72% of the world’s new energy projects were green
- Senators ask EPA why it’s allowing pollution as coronavirus attacks lungs
- CAKE launches new street-legal electric motorcycle based on more affordable design
