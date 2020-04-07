Stockholm-based CAKE may have begun with electric dirt bikes, but the company is quickly establishing itself on the road as well. CAKE announced today the launch of its fourth street-legal electric motorcycle, the CAKE Kalk INK SL.

The CAKE Kalk INK SL is a street-legal version of the Cake KALK INK, which is itself a paired down version of the original CAKE Kalk OR.

CAKE first announced the off-road oriented CAKE Kalk INK just over a month ago.

Compared to the $13,000 CAKE Kalk OR, the INK is a slightly more palatable $9,500.

They were able to achieve that lower price point by swapping out some of the nicer components such as the higher end suspension for more middle-of-the-road components. That left the original drivetrain untouched, so the more affordable INK models still get the same performance figures as the higher end originals.

That certainly holds true for the CAKE Kalk INK SL, the new street-legal version bike launched today.

As explained by CAKE CEO Stefan Ytterborn in a statement provided to Electrek:

“We are stoked to be able to expand the urban CAKE presence with the new Kalk INK SL, which combines excellent off-road performance with efficient commuter qualities. This bike stems from the uncompromising and superlight Kalk &, but uses components, wheels, and suspension that are a bit more rigid, which means it’s straightforward to maintain and easy to use. With the launch of the Kalk INK SL, we introduce the fourth model of street-legal CAKE bikes next to the Kalk& and recently released Ösa+ and Ösa Lite. Each of these models combines excitement with responsibility to inspire a turn toward zero emissions, whether that’s in remote or urban environments.”

Unlike the Kalk OR and Kalk INK, which are both designed for off-road excursions only, the Kalk INK SL is fitted with a light package with turns signs, LED display, a left-side mirror, foot brake, and license plate holder.

The top speed has also been adjusted by changing the gearing on the Kalk INK SL. The bike can now reach a top speed of 56 mph (90 km/h) to help it maintain minimum highway speeds. That’s a slight bump from the 50 mph (80 km/h) speed of the off-road version.

The Kalk INK SL weighs 181 lb (82 kg) with a single 2.6 kWh battery and features a 10 kW (13.4 hp) motor. For riding time/range, CAKE provides three estimates. The company claims 3 hours of riding time on trails/enduro riding, 53 miles (86 km) of range using the WMTC-II rating, or 22 miles (35 km) of “high speed” riding at 44 mph (70 km/h). Suffice it to say, you aren’t going to be spending very long cruising on the highway, even if the bike has the speed to do it.

The Kalk INK SL is now available for pre-order with a $200 deposit towards the final $10,500 price.

While that’s a bit higher than the $9,500 off-road oriented Kalk INK, the Kalk INK SL is still much cheaper than the more premium $14,000 Kalk&.

If you’re wondering what kind of substitutions were made to drop the price compared to the premium models, CAKE has an answer for you:

“The Kalk INK SL and its off-road-oriented sibling, Kalk INK, stem from the game-changing Kalk OR platform, which debuted in 2018. All four models in the Kalk line (Kalk OR, Kalk&, Kalk INK and Kalk INK SL) utilize the same powerful drivetrain, battery, and robust 6061 aluminum frame/swingarm developed for the performance-oriented Kalk OR and the street-legal model, Kalk&. The Kalk INK and Kalk INK SL, however, employ a non-linkage rear suspension for simplicity, lightweight motocross front suspension for robustness, fenders and bodywork that are made from black, injection-molded polycarbonate and ABS, as well as a sturdy 19-inch wheelset for added durability and less overall maintenance.”

CAKE is shipping its bikes worldwide to customers’ doors, with deliveries expected to begin in July.

