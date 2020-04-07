Polestar Precept: close look at the sleek new electric sedan

Polestar has released a close look at the Precept, a new electric sedan that shows the Swedish automaker’s design direction.
Thomas Ingenlath, CEO of Polestar, commented on the Precept project:
“People ask me all the time, ‘what is the future of Polestar? Of course we are not showing our future models just yet, but Precept shows you where we will be heading – our design direction, our ambitions about sustainability and the great digital user experience we will bring with those future cars. Precept showcases our future, not as a fancy dream or something out of a sci-fi movie. This is our reality, to come.”
Earlier this year, Polestar, Volvo’s performance brand was revived as an all-electric brand, had a small digital unveil of the Precept and was planning to unveil the car in more detail at the Geneva Motor Show.
Since the show has been canceled, the automaker decided to do a full online reveal and it dropped a ton of media content about the electric sedan today.
Here are all the details:
Polestar Precept
Sustainability
- Precept interior shows how high-tech, sustainable materials, when combined tastefully, can create a new luxury design language
- Vegan interior with high levels of recycled content, building on the vegan foundations presented by the Polestar 2
- Polestar works together with Bcomp, an interior supplier, to integrate a flax-based natural composite, which has been used extensively to replace many components that are traditionally made from virgin plastics
- Composite materials reduce interior component weight by 50% with an 80% reduction in plastic
- The proprietary powerRibs™ technology from Bcomp is inspired by leaf veins, delivering both rigidity and low weight
- Bcomp’s ampliTex™ composite material is strengthened by the powerRibs™ to create strong and rigid componentry, which can reduce vibrations by up to 250% and perform better during an impact
- The seat covers are 3D-knitted from 100% recycled PET bottles in a single thread – made exactly to size with no waste or shavings
- Reclaimed plastic bottles are also used for the 100% recycled headlining textile
- The ECONYL® carpets are woven from Nylon 6, a material recovered from fishing nets
- Waste and recycled cork from the wine industry is converted into a cork-based vinyl and used in seat bolsters and head rests
Digital Technology
- Evolution of the Android-powered infotainment system first found in Polestar 2
- Large 15-inch digital interface recognizes the driver upon approach, with settings and personal content authenticated by the Polestar Digital Key
- Google Assistant evolves with advanced speech technology in more languages with better local dialect interpretation and more personalized experiences
- Video streaming services will become available when parked or charging
- Proximity sensors adjust what is shown on the screen depending on where the user’s hand is placed – display brightness and screen content adjusts according to movements and the need for more or less information depending on what the user is doing
- 9-inch horizontal driver display contains vital information and is linked to eye tracking
- The eye tracking monitors where the driver is looking and adjusts the way information is presented – smaller and more detailed when the driver is focused on the display, and larger, brighter, with only vital information when the driver is focused on the road
- Google Maps and ADAS (Advanced Driver Assistance System) are now merged into one system for safer maneuvers and more accurate predictions based on traffic conditions, shown together in one combined graphic in the driver display
Design
- A distinct direction for Polestar design language characterized by restrained yet powerful surfacing and aerodynamic efficiency
- Polestar Design evolves to take sustainability and technology as sources of inspiration instead of looking back at historical automotive references
- Precept is a proof point of how avant-garde design and perfect proportions can create a new aesthetic for the electric age
- Front wing, integrated into the bonnet, improves air flow by reducing turbulence over the rest of the body – important for increasing EV range
- Air ducts behind the front wheels allow air to exit the wheelhouses and contribute to a more laminar flow around the side of the car
- Air ducts in front of and behind the rear wheels contribute to brake cooling, as well as wheelhouse depressurization
- 22-inch performance wheels are forged and machined, and feature aerodynamic inserts
- Thor’s hammer front light signature now split along the horizontal edge, an evolution of the signature in a more robotic, Polestar style
- Welcome and farewell light sequences are inspired by astronomical events, starting in a burst of light from the center of the car which radiates outwards
- From breathing to seeing: SmartZone replaces the traditional front grille with elements required for Pilot Assist including long- and mid-range radar units, ultrasonic sensors and a high-definition wide-angle camera – a natural placement for this technology in the digital age
- Additional SmartZones on either side of the car house additional driving assistance sensors
- Roof-mounted LIDAR pod positioned for superior visibility for future advanced driving technology
- Play between high-gloss and matte surfaces – within one color or switching between materials; a distinct lack of chrome
- Sensor and lighting technologies, as well as high tech materials, are celebrated throughout via careful design execution. They serve as a new set of premium details that move away from using stereotypes such as chrome, leather and wood
- Graphics are minimalistic, in a Polestar execution – technical descriptions and precise expressions
- LED side markers on the C-pillars indicate charging status
- Front splitter, side sills and rear valence in Bcomp natural composite echo interior panels
- Flush door handles, as well as flush integration of the glasshouse – removing all air flow disturbances
- Slim waist and powerful hips; aerodynamic tapering of the cabin
- Doors open wide for easy access; rear doors are rear-hinged
- Long wheelbase accommodates high battery capacity and lots of interior space despite low roof line – batteries are purposefully placed beneath the floor without intruding into the rear passenger footwells, much like Polestar 2
- Rear legroom is given high priority, akin to that of larger luxury tourers, and matched by expansive headroom and a panoramic view
- A precise, diamond cut crystal houses a holographic projection of the Polestar emblem, placed between the rear seat headrests as a symbol of the brand’s role as a guiding star in a new execution; an inscription on the crystal shows the precise astronomical position of the polar star
- Rear signature features precise and geometric lighting with a soft, sculptural body shape
- Absence of rear window allows for the traditional rear roof beam to be moved further rearwards for an extended, single-volume glass roof and better head room – as well as a larger, deeper tailgate opening with a roof-mounted hinge
- Rear camera and side cameras feed digital interior mirrors
- Full-width tail lights with vertical air blades complete the aerodynamic design, allowing for cleaner air flow off the vehicle surface
