Quick Charge Podcast: April 6, 2020

Listen to a recap of the top stories of the day from Electrek. Quick Charge is available now on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, TuneIn and our RSS feed for Overcast and other podcast players.
New episodes of Quick Charge are recorded Monday through Thursday and again on Saturday. Subscribe to our podcast in Apple Podcast or your favorite podcast player to guarantee new episodes are delivered as soon as they’re available.
Stories we discuss in this episode (with links):
- Tesla (TSLA) stock rallies as analysts see EV automaker fare better than rest of industry in this crisis
- Tesla updates its solar subscription program – making cost of removing system vague
- Tesla gets in trouble for using HAL 9000 for Sentry Mode, switching to Portal turret
- Tesla releases first video of its ventilator made out of car parts
- Tesla Model Y third-row seat might make more sense rear-facing — what do you think?
- Tesla is working on something called ‘Cheetah stance’ for the perfect launch
- Elon Musk: Tesla is going to ‘simplify’ Plaid tri-motor upgrade, ‘was getting too complex’
- Green light for Mercedes-Benz EQS AMG sedan, a 600hp electric luxury beast
- Hyundai’s latest EV concept is a visual mash-up of Model 3, Porsche 911, and Mercedes EQS
- EGEB: Kansas utilities overcharging green energy users is ruled illegal
- Savannah, Georgia, commits to 100% green energy by 2050 despite coronavirus
- Super73 Z1 e-bike review: How good can Super73’s cheapest electric bike be?
