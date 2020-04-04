Quick Charge Podcast: April 4, 2020

Listen to a recap of the top stories of the day from Electrek. Quick Charge is available now on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, TuneIn and our RSS feed for Overcast and other podcast players.
- Tesla is aiming to release Autopilot for intersections in just weeks in the US, will take months for other markets
- Tesla Model Y teardown: wiring and body casting impress expert
- Tesla releases Dashcam Viewer software update, allows TeslaCam, Sentry Mode viewing in car
- Tesla beats delivery expectations with over 88,000 cars – ‘best first quarter ever’
- Volkswagen extends E-Golf production until September, according to VW internal document
- VW releases video of insane heads-up display in ID.3 electric car
- Bolt sales up 36% in Q1 compared to last year, as GM EV tax credit disappears
- BMW starts construction of China plant, where all-electric 3-Series is planned
- Ford explores ‘Cash For Clunkers’ stimulus plan, a potential boost for US-made EVs
- General Motors and Honda will jointly develop two new EVs for 2024 model year
- Korea plans thousands of fast EV charging at gas stations, now 76 and counting
- EGEB: Trump holds Big Oil crisis meeting at the White House
- Climate Crisis Weekly: How climate change and COVID-19 are connected — WHO
- It’s finally happened: Electric bicycles and scooters legalized in New York
