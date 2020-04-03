Tesla is aiming to release Autopilot for intersections in just weeks in the US, will take months for other markets

Tesla is aiming to release the ability for Autopilot to navigate intersections in just weeks in the US, but it will take months for other markets.

As we reported last week, Tesla has started to push an Autopilot update with the actual ability to handle intersections to its “early access fleet,” a group of owners who beta test new software update from Tesla.

We even got to see a quick demo video.

Now CEO Elon Musk says that the release to the wider fleet is going to happen within just a few weeks, but it could take months for other markets:

“I am hoping to roll out traffic lights and stops to wide US release in a few weeks and probably a worldwide release in Q3 (so many variations in each country!). Very important to make sure this is done right.”

The problem with other markets is that Tesla needs to adapt its vision system to all the different stop signs and traffic lights in different countries.

As Musk mentioned, it’s important for Tesla to deploy this new capability, which is getting much closer to a self-driving system, the right way.

The automaker is taking the same cautious approach it did when deploying auto-lane changes on the highway under its Autopilot program

Based on the release notes that leaked about the new ‘Stopping at Traffic Lights and Stop Signs’ feature, Tesla is making drivers confirm before the system automatically drives through an intersection with a green light.

Tesla did the same with auto-lane changes and once it gathered enough data from the fleet, it allowed drivers to decide whether or not they want to turn driver confirmation on or off.

The automaker also makes it clear that the new feature, like other Autopilot features, is in beta and that the driver is always responsible and should be ready to take control at all time.

