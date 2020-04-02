Quick Charge Podcast: April 2, 2020

Listen to a recap of the top stories of the day from Electrek. Quick Charge is available now on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, TuneIn and our RSS feed for Overcast and other podcast players.
- Tesla Cybertruck redesign April Fools joke is taken seriously – but not without reason
- First Tesla Model Y teardown: Here’s what we are learning
- Tesla delivery expectations at 77,000 cars — can they beat that?
- First look at Tesla’s biggest solar roof installation yet – it’s massive
- Audi decides against all-electric version of its A8 flagship sedan
- Lucid releases video of impressive 400-mile, real-world range test in Air EV
- Toyota launches new electric car company with BYD
- Exclusive: Mustang Mach-E engineering chief explains how teams at home keep the EV on schedule
- Rivian gives an update on its electric pickup truck factory
- EGEB: Europe’s North Sea is getting a huge floating wind turbine
- In preview of EV future, oil producers are paying customers to take it off their hands
- Huck Cycles debuts fast and powerful American-made retro electric mopeds
