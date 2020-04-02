Lucid releases video of impressive 400-mile, real-world range test in Air EV

Lucid released a video of an impressive 400-mile, real-world range test in a Lucid Air beta prototype electric car.

As we reported earlier this week, Lucid Motors had to delay the launch of the production Air electric car, which was planned for New York this month.

They are postponing the launch to August due to the coronavirus.

In the meantime, they are moving forward with the development of their premium electric sedan.

Today, the automaker is releasing a video filmed in February, documenting the road trip when they took a Lucid Air beta prototype on “a round-trip loop between San Francisco and Los Angeles — a distance of more than 400 miles each way.”

They wrote:

We engineered the Lucid Air around the concept of ‘smart range,’ meaning it achieves long-distance driving with extraordinary efficiency rather than enormous battery packs. So, how usable is the Lucid Air’s range? Simply put, we intend to set the industry benchmark for real-world highway driving. And you can see for yourself how well it performed in our behind-the-scenes video.

Here’s the video:

They traveled from Lucid’s Silicon Valley headquarters and headed south along coastal Highway 1, better known as the Pacific Coast Highway (PCH).

Going south, they stopped in San Luis Obispo, but they say that it was “only so their chase truck could refuel.”

By evening, the Lucid Air electric car had made it all the way to Santa Monica’s famous pier — all on a single charge.

Lucid charged the electric sedan overnight, and the next day, they visited Hollywood and drove through Beverly Hills, where they plan to have a store later this year, before heading north, this time on Interstate 5, climbing through the mountainous Grapevine.

They made it to San Francisco, again on a single charge.

Earlier this year, we interviewed Rawlinson, and he revealed a few new details about the production version.

He said that the Lucid Air is going to be equipped with a more than 900V system, will have up to 400 miles of real-world range, and more.

The first version of the car, which might be called Dream Edition based on the new teaser, is expected to cost over $100,000 and have up to 1,000hp.

Rawlinson told Electrek that he didn’t set out to create a 1,000hp car, but the power is a consequence of creating a long-range electric vehicle.

The CEO expects the Air to create a new standard for efficiency with 4 to 5 miles of range per kWh for a full-size luxury sedan.

Electrek’s Take

While impressive, it’s not exactly unique. The same trip is doable on a single charge in the Tesla Model S Long Range, but you’d have to manage your speed to a degree.

Lucid claims to have been cruising at 70 mph on the 5 coming back, after driving through Los Angeles and climbing the grapevine. That’s impressive.

I am starting to get excited for the Lucid Air. I just hope that they can stick to their timeline to production this year amid the current crisis.

