Tesla Cybertruck redesign April Fools’ joke is taken seriously – but not without reason

An April Fools joke about Tesla redesigning the Cybertruck is being taken seriously by media outlets and even Wall Street, but not without somewhat of a good reason.

Yesterday, media outlet Carbuzz claimed that Tesla confirmed that it is redesigning the Cybertruck:

Overnight, the Tesla Cybertruck’s peculiar design became an internet meme, drawing comparisons with blocky vehicle models in 1990s video games. The sharp, angular design also raised concerns about pedestrian safety. In response to this feedback, Tesla has announced the Cybertruck is being completely redesigned.“ They also released the rendering seen above.

While the report is not credible since it doesn’t mention any source and was published on April 1st, it was taken seriously by several media outlets.

Today, Barron’s released a report about it with quotes from auto analysts.

Benchmark analyst Mike Ward said:

“When it was first shown, it was called a concept, which suggests changes are likely”

Wedbush analyst Dan Ives added:

“With the Cybertruck not slated to hit the road for another few years, typical redesigns are par for the course as the engineers and designers finalize the specs. Tesla will be keeping the core Mad Max design and blocky unique look, which is the focus of Tesla loyalists.”

Tesla said that it plans to launch the two higher-end versions of the Cybertruck in late 2021.

Those two electric trucks will have between 300 and 500 miles of range and be equipped with dual- and tri-motor powertrains and start at $49,000.

Electrek’s take

First off, these kinds of April Fools’ jokes are bad. An April Fools’ joke is supposed to be funny and crazy enough that by the end, you realize that it is a joke.

But those media outlets and companies who are just making things up that are in no way and could actually be credible are just spreading misinformation for the sake of it.

I think this is a good example.

However, with that said, they are sort of onto something.

I don’t think the production version of the Cybertruck will feature a massive redesign anything close to what Carbuzz is claiming in their joke, but it will have to be updated.

Elon already confirmed that there are changes that they are planning for the production version, but unlike most automakers, Tesla only reveals products that are close to the production version.

There are also some things that Tesla is going to have to figure out in order to make the vehicle road legal in some jurisdictions.

There have been questions about the legality of the headlights, steering wheel, and of course, the lack of mirrors on the Cybertruck prototype.

Cybertruck’s front-end and rear-end are also lacking traditional bumpers and it could be hard for Tesla to convince regulators to approve the design.

In conclusion, I am sure Tesla will update the Cybertruck’s design in many ways, but no. Nothing like this joke.

