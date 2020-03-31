Quick Charge Podcast: March 31, 2020

Listen to a recap of the top stories of the day from Electrek. Quick Charge is available now on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, TuneIn and our RSS feed for Overcast and other podcast players.
New episodes of Quick Charge are recorded Monday through Thursday and again on Saturday. Subscribe to our podcast in Apple Podcast or your favorite podcast player to guarantee new episodes are delivered as soon as they’re available.
Stories we discuss in this episode (with links):
- Tesla is using its logistic network to deliver ventilators to hospitals for free
- Tesla reveals insane $172,000 Powerpack price and here’s why it makes sense
- First look at Tesla Solarglass Roof owner’s manual, Tesla Gateway, and more
- Exclusive: GM delays Chevy Bolt refresh due to pandemic, now a 2022 model
- VW received 20,000 e-up! electric car orders, rivaling gas-powered version
- China EV-makers entice consumers with healing aromas and free masks
- EGEB: London health employees can borrow e-bikes to get to work
- 3 states pass anti-fossil-fuel protest bills in 3 weeks. It’s not coincidental
- Health officials: We need cigarette-style warnings on gas pumps
- Trump set to gut mileage standards, an attack on electric cars
- RadCity electric bike review: The best Rad Power Bike for the street
Follow Mikey:
Listen & Subscribe:
Share your thoughts!
Drop us a line at tips@electrek.co. You can also rate us in Apple Podcasts or recommend us in Overcast to help more people discover the show!
FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.
Subscribe to Electrek on YouTube for exclusive videos and subscribe to the podcast.